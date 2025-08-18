Next Article
Omaxe posts ₹185.77 crore loss for April-June 2025
Omaxe Ltd just posted a net loss of ₹185.77 crore for April-June 2025, which is even higher than the previous year's (April-June 2024) loss.
Sales dropped by about 17.4% to ₹282.24 crore.
Total income fell to ₹282.24 crore
Their total income also fell this quarter, but Omaxe still has projects running in 30 cities across eight states and has delivered over 135 million sq ft of real estate so far—mostly homes and townships.
Omaxe isn't slowing down
Even with the losses, Omaxe isn't slowing down.
Last month, they spent ₹1,200 crore to buy land in Indore for a new township and raised ₹500 crore from Oaktree Capital to keep their projects moving and fund future growth.