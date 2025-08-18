Omaxe posts ₹185.77 crore loss for April-June 2025

Their total income also fell this quarter, but Omaxe still has projects running in 30 cities across eight states and has delivered over 135 million sq ft of real estate so far—mostly homes and townships.

Omaxe isn't slowing down

Even with the losses, Omaxe isn't slowing down.

Last month, they spent ₹1,200 crore to buy land in Indore for a new township and raised ₹500 crore from Oaktree Capital to keep their projects moving and fund future growth.