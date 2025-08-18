S&P Global's India rating upgrade: What it means for economy
India just got its first credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings since 2007, moving up to "BBB" as of August 2025.
This is a nod to how the country has managed its finances and kept the economy steady, with S&P citing economic resilience and fiscal consolidation.
The upgrade is expected to make India more attractive for investors and could help lower borrowing costs.
Experts weigh in on potential impact
Experts say this move should bring in more foreign investment and keep our currency steadier.
Indranil Pan from Yes Bank points out it's good news for financial stability, while Vishal Goenka at IndiaBonds.com says better ratings mean better returns for investors.
Plus, as Radhika Rao from DBS notes, Indian companies borrowing money from abroad might see their costs drop—making growth a little easier all around.