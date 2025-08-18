S&P Global's India rating upgrade: What it means for economy

Experts weigh in on potential impact

Experts say this move should bring in more foreign investment and keep our currency steadier.

Indranil Pan from Yes Bank points out it's good news for financial stability, while Vishal Goenka at IndiaBonds.com says better ratings mean better returns for investors.

Plus, as Radhika Rao from DBS notes, Indian companies borrowing money from abroad might see their costs drop—making growth a little easier all around.