The four-match Test series between Australia and India ended 2-1 as the latter retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia won the first Test as India fought back to win the next one. The visitors battled bravely to draw the third and then clinched the fourth Test at the Gabba to win a second successive Test series Down Under. Here are further details.

Pillars Labuschagne and Smith show their credentials

Australia are dependent on two of their star batsmen in the form of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Labuschagne ended as the top scorer in the series. He amassed 426 runs at 53.25, hitting one hundred and two half-centuries. Meanwhile, Smith scored 313 runs (second-highest) at 44.71. He slammed one ton to bring up his 27th Test century, besides also becoming Australia's eighth-highest scorer.

Pujara Pujara defines his usual self once again

For Cheteshwar Pujara it was once again a series of concentration, character, and patience. After having faced over 1.200 balls in the 2018-19 series Down Under, Pujara showed his value once again. In this series, the senior batsman faced 928 balls (highest). He was at his best at the SCG, scoring 50 and 77. Overall, Pujara was India's top scorer (271 at 33.87).

Cummins How good was Australia's Pat Cummins?

The number one bowler in Test cricket, Pat Cummins, was exceptional for the Aussies. He racked up 21 scalps (highest) at a stunning bowling average. Cummins was accurate with his offerings and created plenty of issues for the Indian batsmen. Notably, he dismissed Pujara on five occasions in the series. Australia always looked up to Cummins for providing crucial breakthroughs in the series.

Gill Shubman Gill dazzles for Team India in debut Test series

Shubman Gill came in the second Test match to make his debut and delivered the goods. The youngster looked positive from the beginning and showed immense character upfront. In three Tests, Gill amassed 259 runs at 51.80. He smashed two fifties with a best of 91. The right-handed batsman enjoyed a strike-rate of 60.65 to showcase his credentials of not fearing the Aussies.

Lowest total India dismissed for their lowest Test score

In the second innings of the first Test, the Indian cricket team was dismissed for its lowest-ever Test score (36/9 d). The previous-lowest score was 42, which India recorded against England at Lord's in 1974. Overall, India registered the seventh-lowest score in the history of Test cricket. This was only the second instance when no batsman reached double figures, in a Test innings.

Information Siraj leads India's attack in absence of stars