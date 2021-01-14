Holders Bayern Munich were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by second-tier side Holstein Kiel. Despite getting the lead twice, Bayern threw it away as the match ended 2-2 in normal time. Holstein then went on to seal victory by coming out as the better side in the penalty shootout, winning 6-5. There were several records scripted in this stunning encounter. We highlight the same.

Match details How did the match pan out?

Bayern led the second-round encounter twice, through Serge Gnabry's opener and Leroy Sane's brilliant free-kick. However, Fin Bartels' drilled shot had levelled for Kiel in the first half. The Bavarians were seconds away from advancing to the third round as Hauke Wahl scored via his shoulder, deep in stoppage time. In the shootout, Marc Rot missed a penalty for Bayern.

Stat attack Unwanted stats for Bayern

Bayern have been eliminated by a lower-league opposition for the first time since 2004. Notably, this is the first time in 12 years that Bayern have failed to reach the semi-finals of the German Cup. Their last defeat for Bayern by a lower-league team was in 2003-04 when they lost 2-1 to second division side Alemannia Aachen in the quarter-finals.

Opta stats Other notable unwanted numbers for the Bavarians

As per Opta, Bayern have lost a penalty shootout against a lower-tier side in the DFB-Pokal only for the second time (first time against Magdeburg in 2000). For the 1st time in over 12 years, Bayern Munich went into overtime against a lower-tier side in the DFB-Pokal (last time against 1860 Munich).

Do you know? Neuer plays his 410th game for Bayern