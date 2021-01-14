Britain's former world number one Andy Murray is doubtful for the upcoming Australian Open after he tested positive for coronavirus. The 33-year-old Scot was set to fly out to Melbourne on a chartered flight over the next 36 hours, instead, he will remain in quarantine and is isolating at home in London. Here are further details on the same.

Murray Murray hopeful he will be able to travel later on

As per BBC, Murray, who is a five-time runner-up in Melbourne, remains hopeful he will be allowed to travel at a later date and compete as planned. Murray, who is a three-time Grand Slam champion, pulled out of last week's ATP event in Delray Beach, wanting to "minimise the risks" of catching a transatlantic flight to Florida.

Development Murray and his team are working closely with tournament director

According to Sky Sports, Murray is said to be in good health and is hoping to arrive in Australia at a later date. He and his team are working closely with tournament director Craig Tiley to try to come up with an acceptable solution, which would allow him to participate in the year's opening Grand Slam.

Quarantine Australian Open: Players need to undergo 14 days of quarantine

Reports stated earlier that fans are expected to be allowed at Melbourne Park as the coronavirus is under control in Australia, but players will need to undergo 14 days of quarantine. The confirmation of the dates comes after protracted talks between Tennis Australia and state authorities in Melbourne, which emerged from a months-long lockdown in October following a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Players Players will serve two weeks in a bio-secure bubble

The Australian Open was earlier due to start on January 18. Players will now arrive in Australia from January 15 to serve two weeks in a bio-secure bubble. Earlier, reports said they would stay at designated hotels but would be allowed to practice and exercise for up to five hours a day, shuttled between their accommodation and Melbourne Park.

Information Australian Open to start on February 8

The Australian Open will start on February 8 at Melbourne Park, three weeks later than usual, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Information COVID-19 had disrupted the tennis season in 2020