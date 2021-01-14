Mohammed Azharuddeen played one of the finest knocks in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to guide Kerala to a dominant eight-wicket win against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old slammed a 37-ball century as Kerala gunned down Mumbai's 197-run target in just 15.5 overs.

Azharuddeen's 54-ball 137* has been the talking point of everyone.

Here are further details.