Manchester United displayed their ability once again to grind out a victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2020-21 season. The hosts overcame a stubborn Aston Villa outfit 2-1 to go level on points with Liverpool at the top. Villa threatened United in attack and Emiliano Martinez kept them in the game with some fine saves. Here are further details.

MUNAVL United see off stubborn Villa at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial scored the opening goal with a stooping header from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross after Tyrone Mings switched off. Bertrand Traore equalized for the visitors in the 58th minute with a calm finish underneath David de Gea. Three minutes later, United were awarded a penalty after Douglas Luiz clipped Paul Pogba. Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot to hand United all three points.

United Manchester United are unbeaten in 10 league games

Manchester United have collected 33 points from 16 matches this season and are only behind the Reds on goal difference. Notably, United are unbeaten in 10 successive Premier League games (W8 D2). This was their fourth league win at Old Trafford this season. Meanwhile, Aston Villa's five-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end with this 2-1 defeat.

Numbers Contrasting numbers for United and Villa

United are unbeaten in their past 16 Premier League matches against Aston Villa (W12 D4). Meanwhile, Villa have lost 13 of their past 15 away Premier League games against the Red Devils at Old Trafford (W1 D1). Villa have won just three of their last 51 league games against United.

Fernandes Fernandes impresses with these feats

Bruno Fernandes, who made his 30th Premier League appearance, has 33 goal involvements (G19 A14). As per Opta, the only player in Premier League history to be involved in more goals in their first 30 games is Andrew Cole (37). Since the start of February 2020, Fernandes has scored nine penalties in the Premier League. He now has 11 league goals this season.

Do you know? Martial joins a unique club

As per Opta, Martial has now scored on all seven days of the week in the Premier League for Manchester United, becoming the fifth player to do so, after Ryan Giggs, Andrew Cole, David Beckham, and Wayne Rooney.

Twitter Post United go level on points with Liverpool