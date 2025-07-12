This phone cover burns like skin—reminding you to wear sunscreen

French researcher Marc Teyssier, in association with Virgin Media O2, has unveiled a revolutionary phone case called Skincase. The synthetic cover looks and feels like real human skin and even reacts to sunlight in the same way. It changes color when exposed to UV light, just like how our skin gets sunburnt. The innovative product is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of sunscreen and protecting oneself from harmful UV rays.

Purpose Inspired by a study on sunscreen reapplication The Skincase project was inspired by a study showing that while people check their phones often during peak UV hours, they don't reapply sunscreen as frequently. Teyssier said, "The Skincase is a prime example of how technology can be harnessed to promote health awareness and encourage positive behavioral change." The case comes in three different skin tones and is designed to visibly react to UV rays by changing color.

Design Made from silicone and UV-reactive elements The Skincase is made from silicone and UV-reactive elements, crafted with a mix of 3D printing and hand sculpting. Tiny wrinkles and pores have been carved into it to mimic real human skin. Chris Hindenach, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2, said they created the Skincase because "phone usage spikes during holidays," hoping to make people realize how serious sunburn can be.