Myanmar earthquake death toll crosses 2,000; rescue efforts continue
What's the story
According to the military government, the death toll from a devastating earthquake in Myanmar has passed 2,000. The quake hit four days ago and measured 7.7 on the Richter scale.
More than 3,900 people have been injured due to the disaster. A junta spokesperson said an additional 270 people remain unaccounted for after the catastrophe.
Mourning period
National mourning declared by Myanmar's military government
Following the disaster, Myanmar's military government has announced a week of national mourning.
The junta has ordered national flags to be flown at half-mast till April 6 "in sympathy for the loss of life and damages."
The announcement comes as rescue operations continued in Mandalay, one of the most affected cities, which is home to over 1.7 million people.
Outdoor refuge
Mandalay residents seek refuge outdoors
Sajja North mosque chief administrator of Mandalay, Aung Myint Hussein, said the situation was "so dire that it's hard to express what is happening."
Many residents have been forced to seek refuge outdoors for three consecutive nights due to fears of aftershocks and damage to their homes.
Some used tents while others, including children, slept on blankets in the streets.
International impact
Foreign nationals among the casualties
The quake has also killed three Chinese nationals and two French citizens, China's state media and France's foreign ministry confirmed, according to AFP.
However, communication across much of Myanmar has been disrupted, so the complete scale of the disaster is still unclear.
The number of dead and injured is likely to increase greatly as rescue operations progress.
Regional impact
Tremors felt across neighboring countries
The earthquake left a trail of destruction behind; wide cracks appeared on roads, and buildings collapsed.
Tremors were felt in neighboring countries, including China, Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of India.
In Bangkok, Thailand's capital city, at least 19 people have been confirmed dead due to the quake's force, which resulted in a 30-story tower block under construction collapsing.
Rescue efforts
NDRF retrieves bodies from earthquake-hit Myanmar
India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has recovered nine bodies from different parts of earthquake-hit Myanmar.
Five were recovered from U Hla Thein monastery, where nearly 170 monks are believed to be trapped under the debris.
NDRF personnel are using heavy machinery to cut through concrete debris at the monastery, with the local administration and residents helping them.