'Scared to...': Indian students in US shaken by recent deaths
What's the story
The recent deaths of Indian students in the United States have left the Indian American community reeling with anxiety.
These deaths include the murder of Vivek Saini, an MBA student in Georgia, and the suicide of Sameer Kamath.
Other mysterious deaths, including Akul Dhawan's death due to hypothermia and Neel Acharya's mysterious demise, have added to the sense of insecurity.
Student reactions
Indian students express fear, heightened awareness
In the aftermath of these tragedies, Indian students in the US have said they have been feeling increasingly fearful and more alert.
Kajari Saha of the University of California, Santa Barbara, told HT that she felt a "sense of alienation" when she heard of these incidents.
She said one has to be constantly aware of the situation around them and to surround themselves with trusted people for safety.
Crime concerns
Anukta Datta highlights rise in criminal incidents
Anukta Datta, another student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, noted that crime had risen in the past year.
"I first came across the news on X and it shook me to the core."
Datta also said that such incidents can be extremely concerning for Indian students, especially depending on where they are located and their community.
Safety fears
Recent deaths spark security concerns among students
The recent deaths of Indian students in the US have raised concerns about safety among their peers.
A Purdue University student who spoke to HT on the condition of anonymity said Neel's death has increased fears about campus safety.
"It sent a wave of disbelief and concern among the Indian student community. Neel's death, especially, makes me question the overall security measures and prompts us to consider what more can be done to ensure the well-being of students," they said.