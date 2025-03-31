Mother stabs 3 children in Sydney shocker; here's what happened
In a shocking incident, a 46-year-old woman was arrested by the police after she allegedly stabbed her three children several times at their Baulkham Hills home in Sydney's northwest.
Police are investigating the case as a possible attempted triple murder-suicide.
Naomi Moore, New South Wales Police Detective Superintendent, said on Monday that the children's father intervened when he heard screams from their house.
Father intervenes, saves children
Superintendent Moore said the father and the children were probably asleep in their respective rooms when the mother allegedly did this.
"Upon waking up to what I would believe to be a number of screams or yells, he has then gone to approach the situation and from what I am told, has secured the weapon and he has contacted police."
The father reported it around 5:20am local time on Monday.
Victims found with stab wounds
When police arrived, they found a 10-year-old, a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old child, and their mother, all with stab wounds.
The police secured the crime scene and are investigating the mother's motive behind the act.
All four were rushed to the hospital. The mother is currently in police guard at the hospital as she is suspected of having inflicted stab wounds on her abdomen.
Police have no prior complaints against family
Superintendent Moore confirmed this was the first time police had attended to any domestic situation at this home.
"A relatively normal family, if I can say to you, this is probably completely unexpected."
He also said she has no record of mental health issues.
She will appear in Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.