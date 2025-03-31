French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in embezzlement case
What's the story
Marine Le Pen, a leading figure in France's far-right politics, has been barred from contesting the French presidential election for five years.
The prohibition comes after she was convicted of misusing European Union funds.
The judge also found eight other current or former members of her party, National Rally (RN), guilty.
Furthermore, RN was ordered to pay €2 million in penalty for the €4.1 million it allegedly embezzled.
Court's statement
Court ruling deems Le Pen's actions damaging to democracy
Paris court President Benedicte de Perthuis said Le Pen's actions represented "a serious and lasting attack on the rules of democratic life in Europe, but especially in France."
Le Pen walked out of the courtroom after her conviction before the complete details of her sentence were revealed.
Le Pen, currently a French parliament member, was convicted along with eight Members of European Parliament (MEP) from her party and 12 aides.
Conviction details
Le Pen and associates found guilty of fund misuse
They were accused of misusing funds provided by the European Parliament to pay staff members who were actually working for RN in France.
The Paris court also sentenced Le Pen, the front-runner for the next election, to four years in prison with two years suspended, to be served under house arrest, and a €100,000 ($108,000) fine.
She can appeal, but the prohibition will stand unless reversed by another court.
Political landscape
Le Pen's potential presidency and party image
Le Pen was widely considered to be a strong candidate to take over from Emmanuel Macron, who is ineligible for a third consecutive term.
Since her taking over the reins, the RN has been trying to shake off its racist and antisemitic history and adopt a more palatable public image.
This rebranding effort was part of her broader political strategy leading up to the 2027 presidential campaign.
But the recent court ruling has changed everything.
Support
Le Pen's allies express solidarity after court ruling
After the court's surprise verdict, a number of Le Pen's right-wing European allies have come out in her defense.
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban expressed support for Le Pen, saying "Je suis Marine (I'm Marine)!" on X.
Jordan Bardella, who replaced Le Pen as RN's president, also expressed support: "Today, it is not only Marine Le Pen who is being unjustly condemned: it is French democracy that is being executed."