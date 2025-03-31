What's the story

Marine Le Pen, a leading figure in France's far-right politics, has been barred from contesting the French presidential election for five years.

The prohibition comes after she was convicted of misusing European Union funds.

The judge also found eight other current or former members of her party, National Rally (RN), guilty.

Furthermore, RN was ordered to pay €2 million in penalty for the €4.1 million it allegedly embezzled.