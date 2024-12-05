Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic turn of events, French PM Michel Barnier has been removed from office following a no-confidence vote, the first successful one since 1962.

Despite the political turmoil and calls for his resignation, President Macron remains firm on his stance to serve until 2027.

Michel Barnier was appointed only three months ago

French PM Michel Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote: What next

By Tanya Shrivastava Dec 05, 2024

What's the story French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has been ousted from office after a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. The motion was passed with 331 votes, well above the required 288. Barnier, who was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron only three months ago, is now expected to resign. The development comes amid a political crisis after Marianne Le Pen's National Rally party won European Union elections earlier this year.

Historic vote

Barnier's ouster marks 1st successful no-confidence vote since 1962

The fall of Barnier's government is a historic moment in French politics as it is the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962. The motion was supported by both the left coalition and far-right as they disagreed over budget issues. Jean-Luc Melenchon of France Unbowed commented on this development saying "Even with a Barnier every three months, Macron will not last three years."

Presidential stance

Macron rejects resignation calls, labels them 'political fiction'

Meanwhile, President Macron has rejected calls for his resignation during a state visit to Saudi Arabia. He called the demands "political fiction" and reiterated his intention to serve until 2027. Macron stressed that he was elected twice by the French people and plans to see it through. This comes as he gears up to host an international event for Notre-Dame Cathedral's reopening on Saturday.

Upcoming protests

Public-sector strikes anticipated amid political turmoil

In the wake of Barnier's ouster, public-sector strikes are expected as unions are ready to protest proposed cost-cutting measures. Laurent Wauquiez, a member of the Republicans party, slammed both the far-right and hard-left for making the country unstable. The political future of Marine Le Pen, who supported the no-confidence motion over budget concerns, also hangs in balance due to an ongoing embezzlement trial.