Summarize Simplifying... In short Illegal US-Canada border crossings are on the rise, largely due to Canada's simpler visa process and the economic allure of the US.

Many migrants, particularly from India's Punjab and Haryana regions, are driven by economic hardship and find the less guarded US-Canada border an attractive alternative route.

Despite the high costs involved, often up to $100,000, these migrants are primarily motivated by economic prospects rather than political separatism.

Indians made up 22% of the 198,929 crossings

Why there is rise in illegal US-Canada border crossings

By Snehil Singh 09:55 pm Dec 04, 202409:55 pm

What's the story The United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) has noted a sharp rise in illegal immigration by Indian nationals through Canada. This year, 43,764 Indians were apprehended at the northern border, making up 22% of the total 198,929 crossings. This is a significant increase from previous years when Indians made up 16% of such crossings in 2022, which rose to 30,010 individuals in 2023.

Political talks

Border issue dominates Trump-Trudeau discussions

The rising trend of illegal border crossings has been a key topic of conversation between President-elect Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump has proposed stricter border controls and even threatened a 25% tariff on Canada if the issue isn't addressed soon. Trudeau recently visited Mar-a-Lago for talks with Trump on this urgent issue.

Immigration factors

Canada's visa policy and US economic prospects lure Indians

The Washington DC-based think tank Niskanen Center connects the spike in illegal crossings by Indians to Canada's relatively easier visa processes than the United States. A Canadian visitor visa takes an average of 76 days to process, while a similar US document can take up to a year. The US-Canada border is also longer and less guarded than its southern border with Mexico, making it a lucrative route for migrants.

Migration motives

Economic prospects in US attract Indian migrants

Russell A Stamets from Circle of Counsels emphasized that "economic opportunity remains the primary driver" for these migrants. Many of these migrants come from India's Punjab and Haryana, regions marred by high unemployment and farming distress. However, due to low education or poor English, many find it difficult to obtain US visas directly and hence choose alternative routes into the country.

Costly crossings

Migrants pay hefty fees for alternative routes into US

Some migrants pay up to $100,000 for alternative routes into the US, often selling off farms or taking loans to pay the fees. Niskanen Center added that the Khalistan movement has the potential to be a trilateral issue, as many recent migrants are from Punjab and are granted US asylum at high rates. But for now, "there appears to be....understanding among Indian policymakers that...these migrants are driven by economic motives and are unlikely to become seriously involved in separatist politics."