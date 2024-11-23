Summarize Simplifying... In short NVIDIA's CEO, Huang, believes the global progression of artificial intelligence (AI) is unstoppable and hails it as the most significant technology ever.

Major tech companies worldwide have invested billions in NVIDIA's advanced semiconductors for AI applications, acknowledging its cutting-edge solutions.

This investment has propelled NVIDIA to surpass Apple as the world's most valuable company, demonstrating its dominance in the AI industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

He also stressed his company's commitment to serving customers worldwide

Will balance legal compliance, tech advancement under Trump: NVIDIA CEO

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:28 pm Nov 23, 202402:28 pm

What's the story NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has promised to strike a balance between legal compliance and technological innovation during Donald Trump's next term. The promise comes amid fears of US-China tensions and their effect on the semiconductor industry. "Whatever happens, we'll balance simultaneously compliance with laws and policies, continue to advance our technology," Huang said. He also stressed his company's commitment to serving customers worldwide.

AI perspective

NVIDIA's stance on AI research and development

Huang, a Taiwan-born entrepreneur who recently received an honorary doctorate in engineering from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, expressed his belief that the global march of artificial intelligence (AI) is unstoppable. "Open science and open research in AI is absolutely global... nothing that I see in the future is going to stop that," he said. This highlights NVIDIA's commitment to pushing AI technology, irrespective of geopolitics.

Significance

Huang hails AI as 'most important technology'

In a recent speech, Huang declared that the "age of AI has started" and praised China's substantial contributions to the scientific research propelling AI technology. He described AI as potentially the most significant technology ever, highlighting its global impact. This view aligns with NVIDIA's position as a leading player in the global semiconductor industry, especially in the field of advanced semiconductors for AI applications.

Tech investment

NVIDIA's technology attracts billions in investment

Notably, major tech companies around the world have poured billions into NVIDIA's tech to power their generative AI models and fulfill their high computing requirements. This massive investment highlights the global acknowledgment of NVIDIA's cutting-edge semiconductor solutions. Earlier this month, NVIDIA dethroned Apple to become the world's most valuable company, a mark of its dominance in the current AI boom.