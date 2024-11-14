Summarize Simplifying... In short Tulsi Gabbard, a military veteran and former Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii, has been chosen by President-elect Trump as the national intelligence director.

Despite lacking direct intelligence experience, Gabbard's 20-year military service and her stint on the House Homeland Security Committee are seen as valuable assets.

She made history as the first Hindu member of the US Congress and has been known for her fearless spirit and commitment to peace. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tulsi Gabbard was appointed to serve as Director of National Intelligence

Who's Tulsi Gabbard? Trump's Hindu pick for national intelligence director

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:06 am Nov 14, 202410:06 am

What's the story United States President-elect on Wednesday (local time) Donald Trump appointed Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his administration. Trump praised Gabbard as a "proud Republican" and emphasized her "fearless spirit" as an asset to the intelligence community. Trump said, "As a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, she enjoys strong support across both parties. She is now a proud Republican!"

Career path

Gabbard's military service and political journey

The president-elect said on Wednesday, "I am confident Tulsi will bring her fearless spirit, which has marked her distinguished career, to our Intelligence Community, where she will uphold our Constitutional rights and secure peace through strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!" Although Gabbard lacks direct experience in intelligence, she is a military veteran with over 20 years of service, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait. She also spent two years on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Personal life

Gabbard's religious background and family ties

Notably, she represented Hawaii's second district as a Democratic Congresswoman from 2013 to 2021. Gabbard's mother converted to Hinduism, and she herself identifies as a Hindu. She made history as the first Hindu member of the US Congress, taking her oath on the Bhagavad Gita. Despite misconceptions due to her name, Gabbard is of American Samoan descent with no Indian roots. Her father, Mike Gabbard, is a state senator who switched from Republican to Democrat.

Cabinet position

In 2020 Gabbard ran for Democratic presidential nomination

In 2020, Gabbard ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, challenging Kamala Harris and criticizing her party for not standing against wars. She eventually withdrew and left the party in 2022, condemning it as an "elitist cabal of warmongers" and "woke" ideologues. Meanwhile, expressing her gratitude for the new role, Gabbard said on social media: "Thank you, Donald Trump, for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security, and freedom of the American people."