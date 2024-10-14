Summarize Simplifying... In short The US is boosting Israel's defense against missile attacks by deploying its advanced THAAD system, following recent tensions with Iran.

US sending THAAD to Israel: Key facts of anti-missile system

By Akash Pandey 01:03 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story The United States will send its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system and 100 troops to Israel, as the latter continues to battle Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. The advanced missile defense system is manufactured by Lockheed Martin for the US Missile Defense Agency. It can neutralize short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles inside and outside Earth's atmosphere.

THAAD to enhance Israel's defense capabilities

The deployment of THAAD is expected to give a major boost to Israel's defense against incoming missiles and rockets. This comes as Israel plans retaliatory actions against Iran after its missile attacks earlier this month. The THAAD system is known for its exceptional ability to intercept ballistic missiles, and will bolster Israel's already robust Iron Dome missile defense system.

US defense secretary authorizes THAAD deployment

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has authorized the deployment of the THAAD battery, after President Joe Biden's directive. Pentagon spokesperson Maj Gen Pat Ryder confirmed this in a statement on Sunday. President Biden, while in Florida on Sunday, expressed his support for the deployment saying it was "to defend Israel."

It can intercept targets as far as 200km away

THAAD is one of the most advanced missile defense systems of the US. The US currently operates seven such batteries with an eighth one under construction. Each THAAD battery consists of six truck-mounted launchers, 48 missile interceptors, and radio and radar systems. It takes a team of 95 soldiers to operate a single THAAD battery. The system can intercept targets as far as 200km away. Notably, it doesn't carry explosive warheads but destroys targets using kinetic energy.

Impact of THAAD deployment on Middle East conflict

The deployment of THAAD will strengthen Israel's defense in its multifront war in the Middle East, with Hamas and Hezbollah continuing cross-border missile attacks. This comes after Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon in retaliation to Hezbollah's rocket attacks and its planned counterstrike against Iran. The US has urged Israel to refrain from targeting Iran's nuclear and energy facilities over potential global economic repercussions.