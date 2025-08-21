Ola Electric shares plunge around 8% today: What's the reason?

Ola Electric Mobility 's shares fell around 8% today, after a massive two-day rally of nearly 30%. The drop came after the latest data from the VAHAN portal showed that rival electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has surpassed Ola in total monthly registrations for August. The data may have prompted some investors to book profits, leading to the decline in share value.

Registration comparison Ather Energy outpaces Ola Electric in August sales According to the VAHAN portal data, Ola Electric has recorded 9,681 registrations so far in August. This is lower than Ather Energy's 10,283 registrations for the same period. In total registrations for 2025, Ola Electric leads with 1,42,858 against Ather Energy's 1,08,424. The registration data comparison highlights the competitive landscape between these two electric vehicle manufacturers.

Growth plans Ola's recent gains and growth strategy Despite the recent dip in shares, Ola Electric has gained over 23% in the past week. The firm's founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal recently unveiled an ambitious growth strategy at its annual Sankalp event. He said that Ola aims to capture a 25-30% share of India's two-wheeler EV market through vertical integration and new product launches.

Financial outlook Financial performance and profitability challenges Ola Electric posted a consolidated net loss of ₹428 crore in Q1 FY26, an improvement over the ₹870 crore loss in Q4 FY25 but a decline from the ₹347 crore loss in Q1 FY25. The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹828 crore, a 49.6% YoY decline from ₹1,644 crore.