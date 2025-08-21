Next Article
GIFT IFSC to hit $100B fund commitments by 2030: Report
GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India is expected to cross $100 billion in fund commitments by 2030, according to a new PMS Bazaar report.
Originally conceived during PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, the project has evolved into a major hotspot for global fund managers.
Fund management companies and funds
As of June 30, 2025, GIFT IFSC had 177 fund management companies and over 270 funds across Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Venture Capital.
Category III AIFs alone have pulled in $10.15 billion—showing investors are seriously interested in India-focused opportunities.
Thanks to recent policy changes, GIFT IFSC is growing at an impressive 35% each year and is well on its way to hitting that big $100 billion goal.