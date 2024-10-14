Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung's Galaxy Ring, a lightweight, water-resistant device, is now available for pre-booking in India.

The ring, which comes with a free Wireless Charger Duo, offers advanced health metrics without a subscription fee and can last up to seven days on a single charge.

The pre-booking period will end tomorrow

You can now pre-book Samsung Galaxy Ring in India

By Akash Pandey 12:33 pm Oct 14, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Samsung has opened pre-reservations for its next-gen health and fitness wearable, the Galaxy Ring, in India. The device was launched alongside the sixth-gen Galaxy Z series foldables in July, but only in select regions. Now, Indian consumers can pre-reserve the innovative wearable until October 15 on Samsung's official website by paying a refundable token amount of ₹1,999.

Perks

Pre-reserve benefits and device features

Samsung has confirmed that customers pre-reserving the Galaxy Ring will be among the first ones to own it when it launches. As an added perk, these customers will also get a Wireless Charger Duo free of cost. The Galaxy Ring package comes with a charging case and a data cable. Samsung's website says there won't be any subscription fee to use Galaxy Ring's advanced health metrics, at least initially.

Specifications

Galaxy Ring's design and battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a lightweight device, weighing between 2.3g and 3g depending on the size. It comes in nine different sizes and three colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. Made from Grade 5 titanium, the ring offers a water resistance of up to 10ATM. Samsung says the device can last up to seven days on a single charge, making it an efficient choice for continuous health monitoring.

Features

AI capabilities and health metrics

The Samsung Galaxy Ring comes with Galaxy AI, which generates detailed health reports. It offers an Energy Score metric that gives recommendations based on the user's current physical state. This score is determined by analyzing different health metrics collected by the ring like sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability. The idea behind these features is to help users concentrate on their daily efforts to improve their health. Notably, the wearable also works with non-Samsung Android phones.