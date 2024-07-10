In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung's new Galaxy Ring, a smart wearable, offers a week-long battery life and health tracking features.

Available from July 24, it's priced at $400.

By Akash Pandey 07:32 pm Jul 10, 202407:32 pm

What's the story Samsung has unveiled its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. Priced at $399, the lightweight device is equipped with sensors for round-the-clock health monitoring and is part of Samsung's strategy to take lead in a market not yet dominated by big names. The Galaxy Ring, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), offers a comprehensive overview of a user's health. It can monitor sleep patterns, menstrual cycle, heart rate, and exercise activities.

Design and sizes

A lightweight health-monitoring device

The Galaxy Ring weighs between 2.3gm and 3gm depending on the size purchased and comes in three colors. Buyers can select from nine different sizes, ranging from size five to 13. When paired with a Galaxy smartphone, the smart wearable provides a more detailed picture of a user's health. Samsung claims the Galaxy Ring can last up to seven days on a single charge. A full charge takes around 80 minutes.

Market outlook

A potential market-maker despite niche category

Despite smart rings being a niche product category, with around 4 million units expected to be shipped in 2025 compared to an estimated 250 million smartphones next year, Samsung believes the Galaxy Ring aligns with growing consumer interest in health metrics tracking. The Galaxy Ring will be available for purchase on July 24, starting at $400.