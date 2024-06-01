Next Article

The watch may debut at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE nears launch, spotted on official pages

By Akash Pandey 04:09 pm Jun 01, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE, an affordable variant of the popular smartwatch series, is reportedly nearing its launch. This speculation has been fueled by the device's appearance on the official support pages of Samsung's UK and Latin American websites. The watch is listed with the model number SM-R861, a detail that further strengthens rumors about its imminent arrival in several markets.

Device details

Features and market availability

The same model number, SM-R861, was recently spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, indicating that the device will support 5W wireless charging. Reports suggest that the new wearable will be offered in the US, South Korea, and global markets including India. Notably, tipster Evan Blass had previously included the Galaxy Watch FE in a list of upcoming Samsung products he shared.

Naming confusion

Official name still uncertain

Despite these developments, there is still uncertainty regarding the official name of the device. It is widely speculated to be called the Galaxy Watch FE, but some suggest it could be named the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), as this model also carries the same SM-R860 model number. The final name and key details of this affordable Galaxy Watch are yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung.