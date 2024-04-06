Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in the works: What we know
Samsung is gearing up to expand its smartwatch collection with the introduction of the "Galaxy Watch FE." The model identifiers for this upcoming device were discovered in an IMEI database by Android Headlines. The "FE" in Galaxy Watch FE stands for "Fan Edition," indicating that this wearable will be more budget-friendly to appeal to a broader consumer base. This strategy from Samsung seems to mirror Apple's approach with its own range of smartwatches.
Galaxy Watch FE: Design and features
The Galaxy Watch FE is tipped to share design elements and features with the Galaxy Watch4. It's predicted to sport a circular design with a rotating bezel and run on Wear OS. However, more specific details about its technical specifications are yet to be revealed. The model identifiers for this smartwatch are SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N, denoting Global, US, and South Korea, respectively.
Samsung's future plans for the Galaxy Watch series
Samsung plans to unveil three versions of the Galaxy Watch7 in 2024: a standard model, a sporty "Classic" variant, and a "Pro" version with extended battery life. These smartwatches are also predicted to offer double the internal storage. The introduction of the Galaxy Watch FE will add another dimension to Samsung's diverse smartwatch portfolio. While it's expected that Samsung will roll out the Galaxy Watch7 around July, there's no official release date for the Galaxy Watch FE as of yet.