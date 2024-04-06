Next Article

Samsung's strategy mirrors Apple's smartwatch approach

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in the works: What we know

By Akash Pandey 01:48 pm Apr 06, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Samsung is gearing up to expand its smartwatch collection with the introduction of the "Galaxy Watch FE." The model identifiers for this upcoming device were discovered in an IMEI database by Android Headlines. The "FE" in Galaxy Watch FE stands for "Fan Edition," indicating that this wearable will be more budget-friendly to appeal to a broader consumer base. This strategy from Samsung seems to mirror Apple's approach with its own range of smartwatches.

Specifications

Galaxy Watch FE: Design and features

The Galaxy Watch FE is tipped to share design elements and features with the Galaxy Watch4. It's predicted to sport a circular design with a rotating bezel and run on Wear OS. However, more specific details about its technical specifications are yet to be revealed. The model identifiers for this smartwatch are SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N, denoting Global, US, and South Korea, respectively.

Roadmap

Samsung's future plans for the Galaxy Watch series

Samsung plans to unveil three versions of the Galaxy Watch7 in 2024: a standard model, a sporty "Classic" variant, and a "Pro" version with extended battery life. These smartwatches are also predicted to offer double the internal storage. The introduction of the Galaxy Watch FE will add another dimension to Samsung's diverse smartwatch portfolio. While it's expected that Samsung will roll out the Galaxy Watch7 around July, there's no official release date for the Galaxy Watch FE as of yet.