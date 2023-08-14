Technology

Apple Watch X to launch in 2024 with all-new design

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023 | 02:45 pm 2 min read

Apple Watch X could debut as early as 2024. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is reportedly planning an impressive revamp of the Apple Watch, which will be called 'Apple Watch X.' The new model is expected to debut in 2024 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch series. It will feature a sleeker case with an innovative magnetic band attachment. This design change will create room for a larger battery and possibly a bigger speaker.

The X smartwatch may feature microLED display

Per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Watch X may use a microLED display instead of AMOLED seen on current models. Apple has encountered challenges in minimizing the display size while maintaining cost-effectiveness for its smartwatches. Hence, it remains uncertain whether the microLED display will be ready for the X model. The smartwatch could also get a new sensor to monitor blood pressure.

The upcoming Watch 9 series will be released next month

Apple Watch Series 9 is set to launch on September 12. The smartwatch is said to receive only a new chip, based on A15 Bionic. It will retain the design of the current Series 8 range and will be offered in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Apple is also considering a strategy of less frequent but more significant updates for the Apple Watch.