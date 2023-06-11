Technology

Apple iPhone SE 3 gets cheaper: Worth buying in 2023?

Apple iPhone SE 3 gets cheaper: Worth buying in 2023?

Written by Akash Pandey June 11, 2023 | 05:37 pm 2 min read

The iPhone SE 3 has a built-in stereo speaker

The iPhone SE 3 is one of the most reasonable models to consider if you're planning to gift a new iPhone to someone in 2023, without digging a huge hole in your pocket. As part of Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, you get a price cut, along with great bank and exchange offers that lower the device's cost even further.

Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone SE 3 was launched in India starting at Rs. 43,900 for its 64GB model, which is now selling via Flipkart only for Rs. 32,699. Buyers can also avail Rs. 1,000 bank offer, and an attractive exchange deal for their old smartphone.

The smartphone gets IP67-rated water resistance

The iPhone SE 3 offers an IP67-rated design, an aluminum frame, and a front-mounted Touch ID (fingerprint sensor). The handset sports a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) Retina (LCD) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, nearly 326ppi pixel density, 625-nits of peak brightness, and a 65.4% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.3mm in thickness and weighs 144g.

It has a 12MP rear camera with OIS

The iPhone SE 3 is equipped with a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera, along with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 7MP (f/2.2) shooter for selfies and video calling. It records 4K videos at up to 60fps via the rear snapper.

An A15 Bionic chip powers the device

The iPhone SE 3 is backed by an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is shipped with iOS 15, and draws power from a 2,018mAh battery that supports 20W charging. Connectivity duties on the 5G phone are handled by nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

Should you consider iPhone SE 3 in 2023?

A year after its launch, the iPhone SE 3 is still a great offering. It packs the same chipset as iPhone 14/14 Plus models, delivering similar performance in a more compact form factor. Consider it if you want a 5G-enabled iPhone at a reasonable price.