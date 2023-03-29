Technology

What is Apple Music Classical and how to use it

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 29, 2023, 09:17 am 3 min read

Apple Music Classical is available on iPhones running iOS 15.4 or higher versions

Apple's classical music streaming app, known as Apple Music Classical, is now available for download on iPhones. The app contains more than five million tracks, with a primary focus on western classical music. Users can also look out for their favorite audio files using filters. The app is available for free but requires an active Apple Music subscription. Here's how to use it.

Why does this story matter?

Apple launched its classical music streaming app in an effort to broaden its selection of classical music, giving the genre the attention it has sorely lacked in the Apple Music streaming strategy.

The app is now available for download after being made available for pre-order earlier this month.

Apple Music Classical is a standalone app that targets classical music listeners with its distinctive approach.

Apple Music Classical is based on Primephonic

In August 2021, Apple acquired the Amsterdam-based classical music service, Primephonic. The new Apple Music Classical app is a result of this acquisition. The app allows access to more than five million high-quality classical music tracks, in the form of new releases, curated playlists, composer bios, exclusive albums, and editorial deep dives on some key works.

It focuses on western classical music

The Apple Music Classical app offers tons of compositions based on western classical music. Also, it does contain some Hindustani classical and Carnatic titles if you dig a bit deeper. The app allows you to browse through a range of tracks using several filters. It also lets individuals add an audio file to the library or their playlist, but the tracks cannot be downloaded.

The app supports Hi-Res audio for songs played over Bluetooth

The Apple Music Classical app offers compositions having up to 192kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless audio quality. Users can also enjoy Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support for thousands of tracks, playable via supported Apple speakers or headphones. Currently, AirPods Pro (1st- and 2nd-generation), AirPods Max, AirPods 3rd generation, and Beats Fit Pro are the only audio wearables from Apple, which support the Spatial Audio tech.

Apple will update the app with more works over time

At the moment, Apple Music Classical presents a basic interface for engaging with classical works. Users can locate the recordings by work, composer, conductor, or even catalog number. The service is believed to be updated with new music over time. Apple is also working with more classical music institutions and artists to offer a more diversified range of content.

Apple Music Classical may soon arrive on Android too

Apple Music Classical is shipped as part of the Apple Music subscription. Hence, if you have an Apple Music subscription, you can get access to the classical music app free of cost. Initially, Apple Music Classical is available only for iOS devices running iOS 15.4 or higher versions. However, it is also expected to be released for Android soon.