Technology

Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch now available in India: Should you buy?

Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch now available in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 17, 2023, 05:49 pm 2 min read

The Fire-Boltt Apollo offers 118 sports modes

Fire-Boltt's newly released smartwatch, Fire-Bollt Apollo, is now up for grabs in India. The watch offers a 60Hz AMOLED touchscreen, IP67-rated water protection, AI voice assistance, a health management suite, Bluetooth 5.2 (LE), and a range of smart notifications and controls. The wearable is priced at Rs. 2,949 and is available via the brand's e-store and Flipkart. However, should you consider it?

Let's look at what we get on the Fire-Boltt Apollo

The Fire-Boltt Apollo bears IP67-rated water protection. It comes with a circular plastic/aluminum dial with two right-mounted push buttons. The watch flaunts a 1.43-inch HD (466x466 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and an Always-on functionality. It is offered in three colorways including Black, Gray, and Pink. This wearable offers a plethora of customizations for the menu as per user's preferences.

It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 LE

The Fire-Boltt Apollo gets Bluetooth 5.2 (Low Energy) connectivity. It comes with an in-built speaker and microphone for calls. The watch offers smart controls to operate your phone's camera, music playback, and more. It also gets AI voice assistant support.

The watch allows up to five days of usage

The Fire-Boltt Apollo offers 118 sports modes. It equips a range of watch face options. The device comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracker, breath training, blood pressure monitor, female menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring. Features like sedentary and water reminders are also onboard. The watch offers up to five days of battery life, and 480 hours of standby time.

It is now up for grabs in India

The Fire-Boltt Apollo bears a price tag of Rs. 2,949. It is available for purchase in India via the brand's official e-store and Flipkart. Buyers can also avail some offers via the e-commerce site.

Should you buy the Fire-Boltt Apollo?

The Fire-Boltt Apollo seems to be a great pick if you want a smartwatch under the sub-Rs. 3,000 range. It offers a high-resolution screen, water protection, a range of health monitoring features, Bluetooth calling, and a long-lasting battery with a decent backup. If Fire-Boltt Apollo isn't what you are looking for, you may also check out the NoiseFit Force or the Boult Rover.