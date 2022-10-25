Xiaomi Bone Conduction headphones announced: Check features and price
Consumer electronics giant Xiaomi has unveiled a new headset, Bone Conduction, in China. As the name suggests, it utilizes "bone conduction" technology to transmit sound vibrations through cheekbones rather than air. It offers a 360-degree closed directional sound cavity, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, 86ms latency, and up to 12 hours of backup. It is available starting at CNY 699 (nearly Rs. 7,900) in China.
- Bone conduction headphones are best suited for running, cycling, and swimming. They can also be used while performing regular tasks.
- Instead of using drivers to vibrate air directly into your ears, such headphones transmit audio by using tiny transducers that send vibrations along your bones to your ears.
- This way, users remain aware of their surroundings while still listening to audio.
The Xiaomi Bone Conduction bears an around-the-ear design with IP66 dust and water resistance. The earphone on each side houses a vibrator that adopts an innovative track-type design. The audio wearable also offers a 360-degree closed directional sound cavity to prevent audio leakage and protect privacy. The headset is offered in a single Star Gray color option.
The Xiaomi Bone Conduction offers up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge. It is chargeable via a Type-C port. A five-minute charge offers two hours of playback. It comes with 86ms latency to provide a stable connection even when exercising. The headset even supports MIUI pop-up quick connection, meaning it automatically pairs with a smartphone whenever in contact.
The Xiaomi Bone Conduction has been announced for the Chinese market. It is up for grabs there via JD, a Chinese retail website. Details about its global availability are yet to be revealed. The headset bears a price tag of CNY 699 (around Rs. 7,900).