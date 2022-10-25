Technology

Xiaomi Bone Conduction headphones announced: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 25, 2022, 07:53 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi Bone Conduction comes with a 360-degree closed directional sound cavity to prevent audio leakage

Consumer electronics giant Xiaomi has unveiled a new headset, Bone Conduction, in China. As the name suggests, it utilizes "bone conduction" technology to transmit sound vibrations through cheekbones rather than air. It offers a 360-degree closed directional sound cavity, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, 86ms latency, and up to 12 hours of backup. It is available starting at CNY 699 (nearly Rs. 7,900) in China.

Why does this story matter?

Bone conduction headphones are best suited for running, cycling, and swimming. They can also be used while performing regular tasks.

Instead of using drivers to vibrate air directly into your ears, such headphones transmit audio by using tiny transducers that send vibrations along your bones to your ears.

This way, users remain aware of their surroundings while still listening to audio.

Design Xiaomi Bone Conduction gets IP66 dust/water resistance

The Xiaomi Bone Conduction bears an around-the-ear design with IP66 dust and water resistance. The earphone on each side houses a vibrator that adopts an innovative track-type design. The audio wearable also offers a 360-degree closed directional sound cavity to prevent audio leakage and protect privacy. The headset is offered in a single Star Gray color option.

Features The headset offers up to 12 hours of battery backup

The Xiaomi Bone Conduction offers up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge. It is chargeable via a Type-C port. A five-minute charge offers two hours of playback. It comes with 86ms latency to provide a stable connection even when exercising. The headset even supports MIUI pop-up quick connection, meaning it automatically pairs with a smartphone whenever in contact.

Information Xiaomi Bone Conduction: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Bone Conduction has been announced for the Chinese market. It is up for grabs there via JD, a Chinese retail website. Details about its global availability are yet to be revealed. The headset bears a price tag of CNY 699 (around Rs. 7,900).