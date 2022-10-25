Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Lenovo ThinkBook 15 gets attractive discount on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 25, 2022, 07:26 pm 2 min read

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09UIH) bears MIL-STD-810H rating to withstand damage

Lenovo's ThinkBook series is meant to provide stylish looks and excellent performance. If you have been looking for a budget-friendly laptop under the ThinkBook series, the ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09UIH) is currently available with attractive discounts on Amazon. The device provides travel-friendly portability, which makes the computing work more convenient for users. Let us have a look at the deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09UIH) is priced at Rs. 92,700 for its model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. However, on Amazon, it is currently retailing for Rs. 46,490, meaning a discount of Rs. 46,210 (nearly 50%). The deal is available for a limited time period. Buyers can also avail discounts worth Rs. 14,500 in exchange for an eligible device.

Design and display The laptop offers a Full-HD LCD panel

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09UIH) bears a compact, dual-tone design with slim bezels, aluminum chassis, a large trackpad, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and an HD webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 220 nits of peak brightness. It houses two 2W speakers with ‎Dolby Audio support.

Information It includes an HDMI 1.4b socket

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09UIH) has two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, one HDMI 1.4b socket, one Ethernet (RJ45) port, one card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Internals The device packs 512GB of SSD storage

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09UIH) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, paired with integrated Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and 8MB of cache memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a battery with 7.5 hours of standby and 65W fast charging support. It comes pre-installed with a Microsoft Office 365 package.