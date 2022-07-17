Technology

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 13 update for 11i, 11i HyperCharge

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 17, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge was India's first phone with 120W fast-charging support (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update for the 11i and 11i HyperCharge smartphones in India. As per the changelog, the update brings "crystallization" live wallpapers, the ability to open apps as floating windows from the sidebar, enhanced accessibility support for Clock and Phone, and improved mind map nodes. The update also bumps up the Android security patch to June.

Xiaomi introduced the 11i series in India this January amid much anticipation and hype.

The 11i HyperCharge was India's fastest charging smartphone for a while until faster options arrived on our shores. Along with the vanilla 11i, the two have been mid-range showstoppers for the company.

The MIUI 13 update will certainly make them more appealing to customers.

Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge smartphones in India are getting the Android 12 update with version number V13.0.3.0.SKTINXM. The file size is 3.1GB, and it is being released in a staged manner via the OTA method.

Design and display The handsets feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP53-rated build quality. On the rear, they sport a rectangular triple camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information They boast a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge flaunt a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Under the hood A MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip powers the smartphones

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The former packs a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast-charging, while the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging capability. They are now upgradeable to Android 12-based MIUI 13. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.