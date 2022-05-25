Technology

Motorola RAZR 3 fully revealed in leaked hands-on video

Written by Akash Pandey May 25, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Motorola RAZR 3 will have a punch-hole cut-out on the inside (Photo credit: Twitter/@evleaks)

Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone, the RAZR 3, has been fully revealed in a hands-on video shared by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The device seems to have undergone major design changes as compared to its predecessor, the RAZR 5G from 2020. The handset is expected to arrive in China by late July or early August, followed by a global rollout at a later date.

Context Why does this story matter?

A few days ago, Motorola had confirmed that its upcoming flagship handset will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

While major hardware updates are coming to the smartphone, the company has also revamped the design for a more squared-off look and a larger secondary screen.

The RAZR 3 will rival Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Twitter Post Motorola RAZR 3 is codenamed "Maven"

Internals The smartphone will have a revamped design

The Motorola RAZR 3 will feature a new clamshell design with an improved hinge mechanism. It will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out for the main display, a power-button embedded fingerprint sensor, and dual cameras on the outer shell. The handset may offer a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED foldable main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.0-inch cover display.

Information It could sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Motorola RAZR 3 will have dual cameras on the outside, that may comprise a 48MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it may get a 32MP snapper on the inside.

Internals Up to 512GB of storage is expected

The Motorola RAZR 3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It could have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 12-based MyUX and may pack a 3,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Motorola RAZR 3: Pricing and availability

The Motorola RAZR 3 could bear a price-tag of around Rs. 1.2 lakh. However, the official pricing and availability details of the smartphone will be disclosed at the time of its launch. It is expected to arrive in India around October.