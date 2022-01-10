Moto G71 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,000
Motorola has launched its latest budget-range 5G smartphone, the Moto G71 5G, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,999 and will go on sale from January 19 onwards via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, and 33W fast-charging support.
Why does this story matter?
- The Moto G71 5G arrives as the latest addition to the G series of smartphones and is the first to feature the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset in India.
- It also offers 13 global 5G bands, 2GB of RAM boost option, Android 12 upgrade support as well as two years of security updates.
- It will offer fair competition in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.
The phone offers Dolby Atmos sound support
The Moto G71 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP52-rated water-repellent body, Dolby Atmos sound support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and an 88.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue color options.
It sports a 16MP selfie camera
The Moto G71 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
It boots Android 11 operating system
The Moto G71 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Moto G71 5G: Pricing and availability
The Moto G71 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB solo model. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart from January 19 onwards.