Moto G71 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,000

Moto G71 5G launched in India at Rs. 19,000

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 10, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Moto G71 5G offers support for 13 global 5G bands

Motorola has launched its latest budget-range 5G smartphone, the Moto G71 5G, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,999 and will go on sale from January 19 onwards via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, and 33W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G71 5G arrives as the latest addition to the G series of smartphones and is the first to feature the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset in India.

It also offers 13 global 5G bands, 2GB of RAM boost option, Android 12 upgrade support as well as two years of security updates.

It will offer fair competition in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.

Design and display The phone offers Dolby Atmos sound support

The Moto G71 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP52-rated water-repellent body, Dolby Atmos sound support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and an 88.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue color options.

Information It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The Moto G71 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It boots Android 11 operating system

The Moto G71 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G71 5G: Pricing and availability

The Moto G71 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB solo model. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart from January 19 onwards.