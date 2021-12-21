Technology Samsung's S21 FE to cost £699; same as S20 FE

Published on Dec 21, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's UK pricing details leaked

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone globally on January 4. Now, 91mobiles (via tipster Ishan Agarwal) has leaked the pricing details of the handset in the UK. The device will be offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations with a starting price-tag of £699 (around Rs. 69,800), which is the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy 20 FE.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Going by the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced the same as the Galaxy S20 FE at £699 in the UK. Comparatively, the device will offer an upgraded processor, a slightly smaller display, and a new 'Contour cut' camera design. At this price-point, it will compete against the Realme GT 2, Google Pixel 6, and Xiaomi 12X models.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in white, charcoal, olive, and lavender colors.

Information It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will cost £699 (around Rs. 69,800) for the 6GB/128GB model and £749 (roughly Rs. 74,800) for the 8GB/256GB version. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the January 4 launch event.