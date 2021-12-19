Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 FE listed on official website; prices leaked

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on January 4 next year. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on the company's Irish website, (first spotted by tipster Snoopy), revealing its pricing details. As per the listing, the device will start at €769 (around Rs. 65,700), which is €100 (Rs. 8,540) higher than its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The half-year delay in Galaxy S21 FE's launch indicates that the device might be dated by the time of its arrival, and lower costs are the only thing that could keep the boat floating. However, the leak suggests that the phone might receive a price-hike after all. Although, in the US, it is said to cost the same as Galaxy S20 FE at $699.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It will be offered in graphite, white, olive, and lavender color options.

Internals It will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should be powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G.

Information It will be equipped with a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. Up front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

In Ireland, the Galaxy S21 FE will likely cost €769 (around Rs. 65,700) for the 6GB/128GB model and €839 (roughly Rs. 71,700) for the 8GB/256GB version. Earlier reports reveal that the handset will start at €749 in Germany and £776 in the UK. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch on January 4, 2022.