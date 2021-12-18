Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 FE fully revealed in leaked press renders

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 01:55 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's press renders leaked (Photo credit: WinFuture)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on January 4 at the CES 2022 event. Now, WinFuture has leaked some of the press renders of the upcoming handset, re-affirming its design and colors. As per the leak, the device will be slightly lighter in weight and sleeker than its predecessor and will not have a micro-SD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the company's most awaited smartphones and will finally arrive next month, alongside the flagship Galaxy S22 series. As compared to the Galaxy S20 FE, it will offer an upgraded processor, a lightweight body, and new color options. The device will rival the Realme GT 2, iPhone 13, and Google Pixel 6 models.

Design and display The phone will have a Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will be offered in olive, white, lavender, and graphite color options.

Information It will sport a 12MP main camera

The Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen on January 4, 2022. However, the device could start at around €749 (around Rs. 64,500).