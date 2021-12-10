Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to run on Android 12 OS

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 12:17 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's firmware details leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone globally as well as in India in January. In the latest development, SamMobile has accessed the firmware of Galaxy S21 FE, claiming that the handset will run on Android 12 out of the box. It will also boot Samsung's latest One UI 4.0 user interface on top. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The latest claims of Galaxy S21 FE running on Android 12 come as a surprise as the handset has been in the works for a few months now, even before Google released its latest Android operating system. It is also likely to receive three OS upgrades i.e. up to Android 15, whereas the other S21 series models will only support up to Android 14.

Design and display The phone will feature a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information It will be equipped with a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may sport a 64MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals It will be loaded with up to 256GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and pack a 4,380mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to cost around €650 (roughly Rs. 55,500) in Europe and $700 (approximately Rs. 52,800) in the US. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch next year.