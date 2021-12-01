Technology Moto Edge X30's launch scheduled for December 9

Moto Edge X30's launch scheduled for December 9

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 01, 2021, 04:49 pm

Moto Edge X30 to be launched in China on December 9

Motorola will launch its Edge X30 smartphone in China on December 9, the company has announced via a Weibo post, which also confirms that the handset will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Previous leaks suggest a 6.67-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge X30's launch date (December 9) suggests the Xiaomi 12 will debut before it, as the latter is touted to be the world's first phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Edge X30's processor on offer has also been confirmed, which indicates that it will rival the Xiaomi 12, Realme GT 2 Pro, and other upcoming flagships with this chipset.

Design and display The phone will provide HDR10+ support

As per previous renders, the Moto Edge X30 (aka Motorola Edge 30 Ultra) will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get an oval-shaped camera unit. The device is expected to bear a flat 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and HDR10+ support.

Information It will get a 50MP main camera

The Moto Edge X30 will get a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will boast a 60MP selfie shooter.

Internals It will support 68W fast-charging

Moto Edge X30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability information of the Edge X30 at the time of launch on December 9 in China. However, it is expected to be priced at CNY 5,948 (roughly Rs. 70,000).