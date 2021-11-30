Realme GT 2 Pro's moniker officially confirmed

Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed by Realme CEO

Realme is all set to introduce the GT 2 Pro smartphone in the coming months. Now, the company's CEO, Sky Li, has confirmed that the upcoming premium flagship phone will be called the Realme GT 2 Pro. Previous leaks suggest a 6.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, triple rear cameras, 125W fast-charging support, and a $799 (roughly Rs. 60,000) price-figure. Here's more.

Twitter Post

Have a look at the post

GT 2 Pro - that’s how we are going to name our first and most premium flagship phone. Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide. #realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/ngX5VI409S — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) November 29, 2021

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Realme GT 2 Pro is touted to be the company's first and most premium flagship smartphone. In this sense, it will rival the Mi 11 Ultra and upcoming flagships from Samsung and OnePlus, too. It is also said to be the tech brand's most expensive phone till now and may attract buyers because of its unique design.

Design and display

The phone may sport a 120Hz OLED display

Realme GT 2 Pro will come in Green and White color options

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The ceramic back panel will have a horizontal protruding camera band. The device will likely bear a 6.8-inch flat OLED screen with a WQHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 387ppi, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

A 50MP main camera is expected

The Realme GT 2 Pro will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 125W fast-charging

The Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 2 Pro in India at the time of launch in Q1 2022. However, it is tipped to be priced at $799 (around Rs. 60,000).