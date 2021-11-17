ZTE teases world's first smartphone with 18GB RAM, 1TB storage

Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition will be a limited edition smartphone

ZTE is all set to launch a new Space Edition variant of its Axon 30 Ultra flagship smartphone in China on November 25. The handset will be a limited edition model with a whopping 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. To recall, the Axon 30 Ultra was launched in April this year with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

ZTE's upcoming Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition is said to arrive as the world's first smartphone with 18GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. With these laptop-grade internals, the phone will surely offer excellent support for multitasking and gaming. It will also nudge rival smartphone makers to pack their flagship phones with more RAM and storage.

The phone will have a 144Hz AMOLED display

The new Space Edition model is expected to retain the specifications and features of the original Axon 30 Ultra. It will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, a metal-glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will be equipped with four cameras on the back

The Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition will sport a 64MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/1.9) secondary lens, a 64MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera.

It will boot MyOS 11 based on Android 11

The Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition: Pricing and availability

ZTE will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition on November 25. For reference, the standard Axon 30 Ultra costs CNY 6,666 (roughly Rs. 77,600) for the 16GB/1TB variant in China.