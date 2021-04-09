ZTE is gearing up to launch its latest Axon 30 series of smartphones in China on April 15. The line-up is said to include the Axon 30, 30 Pro, and 30 Ultra models. In the latest development, tipster Anthony has claimed that the Ultra model (referred to as Pro+) will cost $1,200 (roughly Rs. 90,000) and it will sport an under-display selfie camera.

Design and display The phone will boast of a 120Hz QHD+ display

As per the leak, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge display with an integrated selfie camera and a fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in a black color option among others.

Information It will be equipped with three 64MP cameras

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens. Up front, it will flaunt a 44MP in-display selfie snapper.

Internals It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it might run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55-65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: Pricing and availability