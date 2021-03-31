Realme is gearing up to launch its latest budget-range smartphone, the Narzo 30, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, an alleged live image of the handset has leaked online (via Paras Guglani), revealing its design details and key specifications. Going by the leak, the Narzo 30 will sport a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will offer an in-display fingerprint reader

Realme Narzo 30 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a think bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a vertically-aligned triple camera module and a shiny stripe featuring chevron pattern. The handset is expected to bear a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information An 8MP selfie camera is expected

Realme Narzo 30 will pack a triple rear camera unit that is likely to include a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro or depth sensor. However, their details are unclear as of now. For selfies, it may offer an 8MP shooter.

Internals It will support 30W fast-charging

Realme Narzo 30 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability