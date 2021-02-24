Realme has launched the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A smartphones in India, along with the Buds Air 2 earphones. The Narzo 30 series carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and offers an IPS LCD display, up to triple rear cameras, a MediaTek chipset, Android 10 support, and up to 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Wireless earbuds First, take a look at the Realme Buds Air 2

Priced at Rs. 3,299, the Realme Buds Air 2 has an in-ear design, an IPX5 water resistance, and weigh at 4.1 grams per earbud. It offers active noise cancellation (up to 25dB), dual microphones, 5-hours playback per charge (25-hours with case), and 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi driver. The earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.2, dual-channel transmission, Google Fast Pair, Smart Wear Detection, and Intelligent Touch Controls.

Design and display The Realme handsets sport an IPS LCD screen

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Narzo 30A has a waterdrop notch and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former sports a 120Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen while the latter has the same 6.5-inch IPS LCD display but with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution. Both the devices are offered in two color options.

Cameras Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has a 16MP selfie camera

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The Narzo 30A has a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 13MP main lens and a monochrome portrait sensor. For selfies and video calls, they offer a 16MP and an 8MP front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals Under the hood, the smartphones run on Android 10

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G draws power from a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The Narzo 30A is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. The duo comes loaded with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and boots Android 10-based Realme UI.

Key details Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A: Pricing and availability