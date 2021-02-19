-
Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 series in India on February 24. The line-up includes the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G models.
In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed key specifications of the Narzo 30A model.
As per the tip-off, the handset will come with a Helio G85 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.
Design and display
Realme Narzo 30A will feature a waterdrop notch display
The Narzo 30A will sport a waterdrop notch screen with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual camera module along with a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen and will be offered in Black and Light Blue color options.
Information
The handset will pack an 8MP front camera
The Narzo 30A will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and an unknown secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing camera.
Internals
It will come with a Helio G85 processor
Realme Narzo 30A will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual- band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C charging port.
Information
Realme Narzo 30A: Pricing and availability
The Narzo 30A will be launched in India alongside the Narzo 30 Pro 5G on February 24. As for the pocket-pinch, we expect it to be priced under Rs. 15,000.