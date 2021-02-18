Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 series, which includes Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A models, in India on February 24 at 12:30 pm. The handsets have been listed on the company's website as well as Flipkart. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a Dimensity 800U processor and a 120Hz refresh rate. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz display

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will offer a punch-hole cut-out design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a rectangular triple camera module. The device is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be available in Blue and Silver color options.

Information The handset will pack a 48MP main camera

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor. Details of the other two lenses are unclear as of now. On the front, it is likely to offer a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Dimensity 800U processor

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,880mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What do we know about the Realme Narzo 30A?

Details regarding the Realme Narzo 30A are scare as of now. The handset will sport a square-shaped triple camera module on the rear along with an LED flash. The back panel will also house a physical fingerprint scanner.

Pocket-pinch Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A: Pricing and availability