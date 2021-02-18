-
Realme Narzo 30 Pro, 30A to debut on February 24
Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 series, which includes Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A models, in India on February 24 at 12:30 pm. The handsets have been listed on the company's website as well as Flipkart.
The Narzo 30 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a Dimensity 800U processor and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz display
The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will offer a punch-hole cut-out design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a rectangular triple camera module.
The device is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be available in Blue and Silver color options.
Information
The handset will pack a 48MP main camera
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor. Details of the other two lenses are unclear as of now. On the front, it is likely to offer a 16MP selfie snapper.
Internals
It will be powered by a Dimensity 800U processor
The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,880mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What do we know about the Realme Narzo 30A?
Details regarding the Realme Narzo 30A are scare as of now. The handset will sport a square-shaped triple camera module on the rear along with an LED flash. The back panel will also house a physical fingerprint scanner.
Pocket-pinch
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A are expected to be announced at the time of the launch that will take place on February 24 at 12:30 pm.
However, the Pro model is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000 while the Narzo 30A should be priced at around Rs. 10,000.