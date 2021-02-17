Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A smartphones in India soon. In the latest development, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has officially revealed the Pro model. A recently leaked marketing poster has already confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will come with a Dimensity 800U processor and a 120Hz display. Here's our roundup.

At a glance Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will have a 120Hz screen

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the back, it will house a rectangular-shaped triple camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in Silver and Blue color options.

Information It will pack a 48MP main camera

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor. Details of the other two lenses are yet to be revealed. On the front, the handset is likely to pack a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will be powered by a Dimensity 800U processor

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,880mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability