Redmi is gearing up to launch the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro smartphones on March 4. In the latest development, the company has teased some of the key features of the Note 10 series on its official event page. As per the microsite, the handsets will come with a punch-hole design, an IP52-rated build quality, and a Snapdragon chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 10, 10 Pro will have Gorilla Glass protection

The Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, and Gorilla Glass protection on the front. The handsets will reportedly bear a 6.57-inch and 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, respectively, with a Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The handsets will sport a 64MP main camera

Redmi Note 10 will pack a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP micro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The quad camera arrangement on the Note 10 Pro will include similar hardware but with a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth shooter. Up front, they will come with a 16MP and 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals The duo will support 33W fast-charging

The non-5G Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro are expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The devices should also offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro: Pricing and availability