Xiaomi is likely to introduce the Redmi Note 10 Pro in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that the handset has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch. As for the highlights, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to feature a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz screen, and a 5,050mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi Note 10 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will have a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 393ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will reportedly house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 732G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,050mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?