Following the price-cut on Galaxy A31, Samsung has now slashed the prices of its pocket-friendly Galaxy M01 and M01s smartphones in India by Rs. 500. The price-revision is applicable to both the online as well as offline channels. To recall, both the handsets were launched earlier this year and come with a waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Information Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live have also received a price-cut

Samsung has also announced a massive price-cut of Rs. 3,000 on the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live. These truly wireless earbuds now cost Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 11,990, respectively, and can be purchased at the new prices via the company's online store.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy M01 and M01s

Samsung Galaxy M01 and M01s feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and prominent bezels. On the rear, they offer a dual camera unit. The M01 bears a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen while the M01s gets a bigger 6.2-inch (720x1520 pixels) display. The former lacks a fingerprint reader whereas the latter has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M01 and M01s sport a dual rear camera module, including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens along with an LED flash. Up front, the former gets a 5MP selfie shooter while the latter has an 8MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy M01 and M01s draw power from a Snapdragon 439 and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, respectively, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the duo packs a 4,000mAh battery. Both the handsets also offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?