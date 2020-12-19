Motorola is working to launch a new budget-friendly Moto G Play (2021) model sometime early next year. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing, revealing its key specifications. According to the listing, the Moto G Play (2021) will come with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, an HD+ display, and Android 10 support.

Design and display Moto G Play (2021): At a glance

As per the leaks, the Moto G Play (2021) will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G Play (2021) is likely to have a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G Play (2021) will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?