-
30 Dec 2020
Realme 8 spotted on Geekbench, key specifications revealed
Written byShubham Gupta
Science
-
Realme is expected to launch its budget-friendly Realme 8 smartphone in early-2021. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench (version 4.4.0), revealing some of its key specifications.
According to the listing, the device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and boot Android 10 out-of-the-box.
Here are more details.
-
-
Technicality
What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?
-
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances.
While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to achieve single-core results as well.
Notably, the faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.
-
Information
What scores did Realme 8 receive?
-
The Realme 8 appeared on Geekbench (version 4.4.0) with model number RMX3092. The listing, which was uploaded on December 29, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 2,874 and a multi-core score of 8,088.
-
Design and display
Realme 8: At a glance
-
As per the leaks, the Realme 8 will offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Realme 8 is likely to sport a quad rear camera unit including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Realme 8 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Realme 8. However, looking at the specifications and features of the phone, it will be priced at around Rs. 18,000.