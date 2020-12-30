Realme is expected to launch its budget-friendly Realme 8 smartphone in early-2021. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench (version 4.4.0), revealing some of its key specifications. According to the listing, the device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and boot Android 10 out-of-the-box. Here are more details.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to achieve single-core results as well. Notably, the faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What scores did Realme 8 receive?

The Realme 8 appeared on Geekbench (version 4.4.0) with model number RMX3092. The listing, which was uploaded on December 29, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 2,874 and a multi-core score of 8,088.

Design and display Realme 8: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Realme 8 will offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 8 is likely to sport a quad rear camera unit including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 8 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

